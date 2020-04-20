Two more veteran deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 62 in total

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran resident deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke have increased to 62; 52 of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich provided 22News with the following numbers Monday:

62 veteran resident deaths (52 positive, 8 negative, 1 pending, 1 unknown) Today’s update includes 2 deaths: 2 positive who were DNR, DNH

89 veteran residents have tested positive

63 veteran residents have tested negative

11 veteran residents have pending tests

81 employees have tested positive

On Sunday, Governor Baker advised flags be lowered to half-staff at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, and at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam and Winchendon in honor of the veterans that passed away.

The Military Friends Foundation is delivering a donation of 20 iPads for veterans to use to communicate with their families and for personal entertainment during quarantine on Monday.

The Soldiers’ Home continues to quarantine positive residents, enforces the use of PPE and monitors the supply, and continues to follow disinfection protocols.

Families can call the Family Hotline at 413-552-4764 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.