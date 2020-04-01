Two more veterans pass away at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 15 total

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two additional veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke have passed away, bringing the total deaths of veteran residents to 15 on Wednesday.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, the Soldiers’ Home has reported the following:

15 veteran resident deaths (6 positive tests, 6 pending, 2 negative, 1 unknown)

11 veteran residents have tested positive

7 staff tested positive

Today, an additional two veterans residing at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and one resident of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, died, testing positive for COVID-19. While every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, these veterans lived long, full lives, and their service to our community will never be forgotten. Brooke Karanovich, Executive Office of Health and Human Services

On Monday, 22News reported the deaths of 11 veteran residents at the Soldiers’ Home, five had tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the number of veteran deaths rose totaled 13.

Bennett Walsh who was the superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. Local and state lawmakers have called for a thorough investigation into the deaths of these veterans.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you an update when we learn more.