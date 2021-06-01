Two new behavioral health units open at Holyoke Medical Center

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center announced its opening of two new behavioral health units on Tuesday morning.

“Holyoke Medical Center has always been committed to providing the care and services that meet the needs of our community. As an independent community hospital, we are also able to adapt quickly as those needs change,” said Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center.







(Photo Credit: HMC)

The new units are located in the main hospital at 575 Beech Street in Holyoke and consist of one 16-bed adult behavioral health unit, and one 18-bed geriatric behavioral health unit.

“The construction for these two units started in January of this year when the veterans staying with us since April 2020 were able to return to the Soldiers’ Home. In less than five months, our team was able to transform and build two state-of-the-art units, designed specifically to support the needs of the growing number of behavioral health patients throughout our region,” said Hatiras.

Both new units also feature a vast amount of natural light, group activity rooms, social areas, and quiet spaces as well as a secure outdoor space.