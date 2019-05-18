Two new microbreweries open in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Microbreweries are all the rage right now, some might say there’s an over saturation.

In fact, two new breweries opened their doors in western Massachusetts Friday night just a short drive from each other, on either side of the Connecticut River.

A packed house inside, and a line outside of the door of piled up at Two Weeks Notice Brewery in West Springfield. Paul Proventure of Hampden told 22News he couldn’t wait to taste test.

“Like this you can’t get it. So you’ve got to come here to get it,” Provencher said. “Others are available in the liquor store. Some of are not.”

In north Chicopee, after years in the making, Leadfoot Brewing opened its brewery and tap room in what was once the old Hampden Brewing Company. You can add Leadfoot and Two Weeks to a growing list of micro-breweries already open for business in western Massachusetts.

Two Weeks co-owner Mark Avert told 22News, “I knew that kind of going into it. There is definitely an over saturation. I think it’s just a matter of setting yourself apart.”

Two Weeks Notice is banking on their philosophy of independence and good beer. Leadfoot hopes to succeed by bringing back a traditional beer in a hipster IPA world.

“Those pilsners and lagers are going to hit a sweet spot with a lot of people, maybe even the older folks,” Leadfoot’s co-owner Jeff Thibedau said.

Thibedau may have the right idea. Many beer connoisseurs like variety and choice.

“It’s clearly not a problem because everytime I go they are always packed,” Amber Beninati of West Springfield described.

The owners of both breweries told 22News they’re always experimenting with new recipes so you’ll likely find something new everytime you visit.

