SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Caring Health Center is welcoming two new physicians to help expand its medical team.

Dr. Harena Syal is a graduate of the American University of Integrative Sciences located in Barbados and then went on to complete her residency in family medicine at Northern Dutchess Hospital with Nuvance Health in Rhinebeck, New York, according to a news release from Caring Health Center. Dr. Syal won an award for excellence in community medicine when she was completing her residency.

Dr. Shruti Gothoskar obtained her medical degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi, India, and then completed her pediatric residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Dr. Gothoskar holds a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University.

Caring Health Center is the largest refugee health assessment provider in Massachusetts, operates three facilities, as well as treats more than 18,000 patients annually. Central Health Center provides medical, dental, urgent care, pediatrics, wellness and behavioral health services, and recovery programs for those that have substance disorders.

“It is a pleasure to have both Dr. Syal and Dr. Gothoskar on board,” said Dr. Jonathan A. Moseley, the Chief Medical Officer at Caring Health Center. “Their skills and compassion make them valuable additions to Caring Health Center.”

“It has been a thrill to meet with the staff here at Caring Health Center,” Dr. Syal said. “I look forward to getting to know our patients and the community.”

“I chose to work at Caring Health Center because it gives me a tremendous opportunity to have a positive impact on people’s lives, especially with its involvement in the well-being of the most vulnerable sections of the local community,” Dr. Gothoskar said.