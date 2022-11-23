SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two officers convicted in an assault case outside of Nathan Bill’s Bar are being reinstated to the Springfield Police Department.

In April both officers were sentenced to two years probation, community service, and to stay away from Nathan Bill’s. Now the Civilian Commission has approved for both to be back on the force.

Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were both convicted of three counts of assault and battery charges on three victims but were found not guilty of more serious charges. All of this stemmed from an incident in 2015 when four off-duty Springfield officers got into a fight outside the bar with four black men.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the officers, who have been on suspension, are allowed to ask for their jobs back while they appeal the misdemeanors. “The board of police commissioners in a vote decided to reinstate them. So the Superintendent will now look at getting all their in-service training to get them up to speed,” said Walsh.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “I am very concerned with the Board of Police Commissioners’ decision to reinstate two convicted police officers. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, myself, and our Springfield Police Department continue to work so hard on enhancing and building community trust, and simply put, this decision erodes our work.”

According to attorney Shawn Allyn, both officers will be back at work on Monday.