Two paving projects in Southwick expected to cause delays

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – Paving for College Highway in Southwick will begin Thursday and continue into next week and paving for Congamond Road will continue Friday and is scheduled to be completed by Saturday.

According to the Southwick Police Department, the eastbound lane of Congamond Road has been paved and the westbound lane will be paved Friday and is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Saturday.

Final paving stage on Congamond Road in Southwick to begin Monday

Paving of the southbound lane of College Highway from the Westfield line to Tannery Road will begin Thursday and continue to the middle of next week.

Southwick Police say paving companies are struggling to finish all the current work in the area before the blacktop plants shut down for the season.

Delays are expected in both areas and police are advising residents to seek alternate routes.

