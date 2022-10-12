SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two children were taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Bay Street in Springfield Saturday evening.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, at around 6 p.m. officers were called to the area of the 1100 block of Bay Street after two juvenile pedestrians were struck by a car. Both pedestrians were taken to Baystate Medical Center, one is suspected to have serious injuries and the other person was being evaluated for possible injuries.

MAP: Bay Street in Springfield

Walsh stated the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk and the driver stayed at the location. The Springfield Police Department’s traffic bureau is investigating.