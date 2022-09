SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is assisting two people who were forced out of their Springfield mobile home by a fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 16 Rest Way at around 2:30 Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, there were no injuries reported in the fire, but the two residents will not be able to return home.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.