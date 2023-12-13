HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-91 North in Holyoke was backed up Wednesday evening due to a four-vehicle car accident.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, Engine 3 was called to the scene at approximately 5:20 p.m. Wednesday for a multi-vehicle crash.

Rex told 22News that four vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people were brought to a local hospital, but are expected to be okay. The accident happened at mile marker 18, and caused the right lane to close, according to MassDOT. The scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m., with all lanes back open.