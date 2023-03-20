HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident Sunday night.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, there was a two-car accident in the area of Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke. Fire crews had to cut the windshield off the car to remove one of the occupants.

Holyoke Fire Department

Two people were sent to the hospital for their injuries, and the Holyoke Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.