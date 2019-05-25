Two people injured in shooting on Blake St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were injured in a shooting on Blake Street early Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Blake Street just before 1 a.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Walsh said a man and a woman, both with gunshot wounds, were found by officers inside of a car in a driveway of a home.

The woman was seriously injured, according to Walsh. There is no word on how serious the man’s injuries are at this time.

Springfield police are looking into what led up to the incident.

