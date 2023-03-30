SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people died in an early morning house fire in East Springfield Thursday.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, there are two confirmed fatalities in the fire at 126 East Street. Additional details about the victims were not immediately available.

A dog was also killed in the fire, Piemonte said.

The fire was reported at around 2:30 A.M. at the two-story single-family home, not far from the Chicopee city line.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

