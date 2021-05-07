Two people removed from car after crash vs. tractor-trailer in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Access to the Mass Pike on Burnett Road in Chicopee was closed overnight due to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee and State Police were called to the crash on Route 291 in Chicopee just after 2 a.m. Friday morning. When crews arrived they could see one car heavily damaged next to a tractor-trailer. Two people had to be removed from the car. There is no update on the victim’s condition.

Eastbound lanes were closed at Burnett Road and traffic was detoured to Exit 6 for the turnpike. The road has since been reopened. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.