Two people seriously injured in crash on Plumtree Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield early Friday morning.

Springfield Police Capt. David Kane told 22News the crash happened before 1:30 A.M. in the area of 1230 Plumtree Road. An accident reconstruction team has been called-in, and Plumtree Road is closed from the crash site to the intersection of Glenvale Road.

Kane says that driver should avoid the area.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte says two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

