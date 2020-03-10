Two people shot during disturbance in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were shot in the Bartlett Street area of Springfield early Monday evening.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were called to a large disturbance in the area around 5:30 p.m. A ShotSpotter had also alerted them of shots fired in the area.

No victims were found in the area of the shooting but shortly after, police say two gunshot victims arrived at Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.