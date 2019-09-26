Two people taken to hospital after accident at Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an accident in the Roosevelt Avenue section of Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials told 22News they were called to the intersection of Roosevelt and Roosevelt Terrance for reports of a two-car crash around 3:42 p.m.

A 23-year-old man driving a Jeep Cherokee and 54-year-old woman driving a Subaru Forester were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident affected traffic for some time while crews worked to clear the road.