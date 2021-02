SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a two-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews have been helping with the accident since 1:30 p.m. in the area of 1735 Page Blvd. Two people were brought to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Fire rescue crews are still in the area, drivers should use caution while the site is being cleared.