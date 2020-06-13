Two people taken to hospital after Agawam house fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are injured after a two-alarm fire in Agawam Friday night that destroyed a home.

Police closed down Bailey Street in Agawam for the house fire that was reported around 9 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house on 15 Bailey Street.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois says emergency services took two people to the hospital due to the fire. One person was pulled from the burning home and the other was found on the front yard with a foot injury.

The fire damaged both floor of the two-story home. The Agawam Fire Department, police, and the fire marshal are still investigating the cause of the fire.

