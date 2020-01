CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-car crashed into a pole in Chicopee Tuesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, East Main Street from Lester Street to Crestwood Street is closed while repairs to the pole are made, which could take up to five hours.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

