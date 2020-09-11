Two people taken to hospital after car went off-highway, rolled over in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed, went off the highway, and landed in the middle of a field onto its roof in Holyoke Thursday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, Firefighters were called to Anniversary Field behind Lynch School around 9:58 p.m. where a car drove off the highway, rolled onto its roof, and trapped the two front seat occupants.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the two people. They were then taken to the hospital by ambulance.









Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating the cause of the crash.