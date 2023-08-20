WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a single motor vehicle accident in Wilbraham on Saturday.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, the crash was at Stony Hill Road and Tinkham Road on Saturday. Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but there is no word on their condition.

It was asked by officals to avoid the area on Saturday, but the accident has been cleared at this time.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.