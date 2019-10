SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to the area of Pearl Street Tuesday morning for a report of a rollover crash.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, a car pulled out onto Pearl Street, struck a parked car, and rolled over as a result around 8:05 a.m.

Walsh said people in the area got the driver and passenger out of the car. Both people were taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated.