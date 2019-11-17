Springfield PD: 2 arrested, 2 taken to hospital following Marble St. shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 0-100 Marble Street. Officers located the suspects during a traffic stop near Dale Street.

Walsh said officers arrested one man inside the car with a firearm. Two gunshot victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second car that was allegedly involved in the shooting crashed on Marble Street near the Dwight Street extension. Walsh said the suspect allegedly tried to run from the area, however, officers were able to make an arrest and recover a second firearm.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting. Springfield police will release the identities of the suspects on Monday.