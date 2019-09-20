Two people taken to hospital after three-car accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-car accident on Franklin Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department was called to the area of 394 Franklin Street just before 4 p.m., where crews found three cars damaged upon arrival.

A man and woman from separate cars were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire officials say the third vehicle involved was parked with no one inside.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is trying to determine how the accident occurred.