Two people taken to hospital following shootings in Springfield, Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Two people were taken to the hospital following shootings in two neighborhoods in Springfield and one in Holyoke on Wednesday.

In Springfield, a man was shot and seriously wounded by an unknown suspect in the area of Wilbraham Road and Northampton Avenue. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

The second shooting took place on Andrew Street, within an hour from the first one that took place near Northampton Ave, no one was hurt.

One Springfield resident argues that the city HASN’T made much progress toward lowering crime.

“Look around you this is not progress, so of course people get frustrated. There is drugs being sold people on dope, perks all types of stuff going on,” Springfield resident Denante Pellerin said.

There was also a significant amount of police officers on Essex and Elm Street in Holyoke on Wednesday.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said multiple shots were fired resulting in a gunshot victim who was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Lt. Albert added that drugs or gangs could be involved in the incident and that police are still investigating what happened.