CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the left lane is currently closed on I-91 northbound. State police told 22News two people were injured and taken to Baystate Medical Center.

#MAtraffic Crash involving a TT unit and car, I-91 NB at x.12 in #Chicopee. Left lane is closed. Injuries are reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 10, 2019

