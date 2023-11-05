SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire at 35 Copley Terrace Saturday night.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There’s no word yet on what may have caused this fire but the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
