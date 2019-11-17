Two people wounded in early morning Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News, around 2:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of 344 High Street near City Sports Bar and Lounge for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found two gunshot victims.

Lt. Albert said both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.