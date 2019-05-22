Two proposed middle schools in Holyoke could cost tax payers over $130M

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is calling for a vote that would raise property taxes to pay for two new middle schools in the city.

Holyoke Public Schools released renderings of the two proposed middle schools. The city is planning to build the new Lawrence Middle School in a vacant lot adjacent to the current school on Chestnut Street.

The new Peck Middle School would be built at its current site.

Mayor Morse wants the City Council to approve a debt exclusion override vote in November, which would have residents pay higher property taxes for 30 years to pay for 40 percent of the $131 million construction cost.

“I’m all for it, for the little ones, for the future, because these schools are run down,” said Carmen Otasio of Holyoke. “The bathrooms are too small, the classrooms are too crowded. and no ac. In the summertime that’s a problem.”

The new state of the art middle schools would be able to hold 550 students each.

The goal is to begin construction in the winter of 2020 and have both buildings ready by the start of the 2022 school year.

