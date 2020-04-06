Two PVTA drivers test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two Pioneer Valley Transit Authority drivers have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to PVTA spokesperson Brandy Pelletier, employees who have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person will be self-quarantined and PVTA is asking all passengers to wear a medical or cloth mask while on PVTA busses.

The first driver who tested positive for the coronavirus was a Route B6 driver during the week of March 16 to March 20.

All passengers are reminded to only use PVTA for essential trips only to maintain appropriate social distance to protect drivers and passengers.

Anyone who has a cough or fever or believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 must not board any PVTA vehicle.