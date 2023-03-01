WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt announced Wednesday that two businesses have been selected to proceed with the next steps of operating recreational marijuana stores in town.

The Town of West Springfield previously prohibited recreational marijuana stores but reversed that decision last July. In September, they received six submissions for Requests for Qualifications (RFQ), which is the beginning steps of the process to run a retail store in the town. The West Springfield Town Council has selected Fine Fettle (FFD Enterprises MA, Inc.) and Cannabis Connection, Inc. to operate two marijuana stores.

Fine Fettle already runs several marijuana stores in Connecticut and two locations in Massachusetts, one on Martha’s Vineyard and another in Rowley. Fine Fettle’s proposed location in West Springfield is 175 Memorial Avenue.

Cannabis Connection, Inc. also already operates a marijuana store in Westfield. Their proposed location in West Springfield is 1102 Riverdale Street.

“I am grateful for the work of the Retail Marijuana Advisory Committee and am confident that the selected proposers will provide a superior experience for cannabis customers in West Springfield. In addition to their successful existing operations, both entities have a demonstrated history of positive contributions to the communities in which they operate. I also appreciate the efforts of the Town Council during this process, both in passing the legislation to allow retail marijuana operations and for the Councilors who served on the selection committee,” commented Mayor Reichelt.

The next step in the process is for the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to hold a community outreach meeting and negotiate a host community agreement with the town.