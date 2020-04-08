1  of  4
Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 533 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, 2,400 tested Teen charged with murder in Whiting St. shooting in Springfield Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Williamstown nursing home
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Two residents test positive for COVID-19 at a Holyoke rehabilitation center

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two residents from Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center spokesperson Greg Turner told 22News, both residents were tested after showing symptoms of the virus. The residents are currently receiving treatment while being isolated.

“The safety, health, and comfort of Mont Marie residents is our single concern.

Family members of all residents have been informed of the situation, and we are working closely with local and state health departments and using CDC guidance to help contain the spread of the virus.”

Greg Turner

The facility will continue to monitor all residents for COVID-19 symptoms as well as complete daily employee screenings.

MAP: Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today