Two residents test positive for COVID-19 at a Holyoke rehabilitation center

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two residents from Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center spokesperson Greg Turner told 22News, both residents were tested after showing symptoms of the virus. The residents are currently receiving treatment while being isolated.

“The safety, health, and comfort of Mont Marie residents is our single concern. Family members of all residents have been informed of the situation, and we are working closely with local and state health departments and using CDC guidance to help contain the spread of the virus.” Greg Turner

The facility will continue to monitor all residents for COVID-19 symptoms as well as complete daily employee screenings.