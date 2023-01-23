WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather conditions caused two separate rollover accidents overnight in West Springfield.

Lieutenant Tony Spear from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News that the accidents occurred on the West Springfield portion of I-90 and that the accidents happened within a mile of each other on Sunday.

West Springfield Fire Department

The accidents were caused by slippery road conditions, and there were no injuries. The drivers were checked out at the incident and they declined further care and did not want to be taken to the hospital.