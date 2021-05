SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Police in Springfield are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds on Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Leete Street around 11:50 Saturday night for a shot-spotter activation.

At approximately 11:50pm Saturday officers responded to Leete Street for a Shotspotter activation. 2 gunshot victims were located and transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The SPD Detective Bureau is investigating. — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) May 2, 2021

