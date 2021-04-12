Two sites offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Holyoke residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Behavioral Health Network will continue to distribute vaccines for eligible residents in the city of Holyoke for the next couple of days.

Vaccines will be available at Gateway City Arts at 92 Race Street Monday. You must be a Holyoke resident who is currently eligible to receive a vaccine. The Behavioral Health Network’s goal is to give out 400 Johnson and Johnson vaccines a day. On Saturday they gave out 380 shots.

Over the weekend this site was taking walk-ins but there is no guarantee that that will be the case on Monday.

The single-shot doses are being prioritized to smaller clinics in the 20 most-affected communities by the pandemic across the state including Springfield and Holyoke, through the vaccine equity initiative.

There are still many appointments for the other location, for tomorrow at the Flats Community Building at 43 Canal Street in Holyoke.

All appointments are booked for Monday but Gateway City Arts have been offering walk-ins at the end of the day, we recommend checking their Facebook page or calling before going without an appointment.