Two Springfield firefighters suffer minor burns while putting out kitchen fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor burns after an apartment kitchen fire on Chestnut Street Wednesday night.

The city’s Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News crews were called to 10 Chestnut Street for a kitchen fire on the 30th floor around 8:25 p.m.

Firefighters found a stove/oven on fire and quickly put it out, Leger added. The fire caused $5,000 in damages.

The two injured firefighters were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.

