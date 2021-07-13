Two Springfield men arrested after allegedly shooting paintballs at pedestrians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly shooting paintballs at pedestrians.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers received a report around 1:30 p.m. Monday from a victim being shot by a paintball while walking on Breckwood Boulevard. The suspect said the paintball came from a pickup truck driving by. Another victim also told police they were shot by a paintball while out for a run on Plumtree Road. They described the same suspected vehicle to police.
Officers were able to located the pickup truck with three people inside on Allen Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 23-year-old John Sosa of Springfield, was operating with a suspended license. The passenger in the back seat, 26-year-old Jaime Negron-Hernandez of Springfield, was found sitting on top of a loaded firearm. Both men were arrested and a third person in the truck was released. A loaded paintball gun was found near the floor of the back seat and $6,000 was seized from the center console.
Negron-Hernandez was charged with:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm without a FID Card
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of ammunition without an FID Card
- Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon
Sosa was also charged with:
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)