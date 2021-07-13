Two Springfield men arrested after allegedly shooting paintballs at pedestrians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested after being pulled over by police for allegedly shooting paintballs at pedestrians.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers received a report around 1:30 p.m. Monday from a victim being shot by a paintball while walking on Breckwood Boulevard. The suspect said the paintball came from a pickup truck driving by. Another victim also told police they were shot by a paintball while out for a run on Plumtree Road. They described the same suspected vehicle to police.

Officers were able to located the pickup truck with three people inside on Allen Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 23-year-old John Sosa of Springfield, was operating with a suspended license. The passenger in the back seat, 26-year-old Jaime Negron-Hernandez of Springfield, was found sitting on top of a loaded firearm. Both men were arrested and a third person in the truck was released. A loaded paintball gun was found near the floor of the back seat and $6,000 was seized from the center console.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Negron-Hernandez was charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm without a FID Card

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without an FID Card

Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon

Sosa was also charged with: