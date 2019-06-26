Two Springfield residents recognized for community service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The McKnight Neighborhood Council recognized two residents for their decades of service Tuesday night.

The Council held a potluck Tuesday night ahead of their community service awards.

They recognized Arthur Jones, a life-long Springfield resident known for his years of work supporting youth athletics in the city. They also recognized longtime Springfield City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs for his years of social and political efforts in the city.

“I am especially pleased to be recognized by my own neighborhood,” said Twiggs. “They have had an opportunity to see my work over the past 20-30 years. Without a doubt, the McKnight Council is the best council in the state.”

Newly-elected board members to the McKnight Council were also officially seated at Tuesday night’s meeting.