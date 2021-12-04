Two “Stuff a Police Cruiser” events provide toys for families in need

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two western Massachusetts communities helped to provide Christmas gifts for children in need in their town. 22News visited two ‘Stuff a Police Cruiser’ drives in Hamden County Saturday morning.

First, the Belchertown Police Department, where donated toys and other gifts were being shifted to the waiting cruiser that would soon be stuffed with toys to be distributed to families of limited means in town.

Gifts kept arriving by the minute as townspeople couldn’t wait to stuff the police cruiser.

As we’ve seen throughout western Massachusetts, police are only too happy to partner with citizens to provide toys for children who have no other source of holiday cheer.

Detective Robert Mann told 22News, “The holidays are great. We help our community, people that are in need this time of year.”

After covering this happy event in Belchertown, 22News went to the police department in Palmer where members of the Lions Club were helping police load a mountain of toys into their cruisers.

“It feels great, its part of the Lions Club that we serve the community”, George Richardson, President of the Palmer Lions Club said. “The Lions Club does this every year, we have an aging membership so Lori stepped in.”

“Yes, it is more important this year, so was last year, 196 kids that really needed help last year”, Lori Chiacchia, Member of the Palmer Lions Club, added.

A partnership with the police that the town of Palmer is proud of. Business people in town are helping with the transport of toys filling the cruiser to make certain the 200 or so children that they’re helping won’t be disappointed this Christmas.

The fill the cruiser approach has become so popular here in western Massachusetts and so meaningful to so many children.

