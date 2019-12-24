Two suspected crack cocaine dealers arrested in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Palmer men were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses after a police investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in the downtown area of Monson Monday night.

The Monson Police Department along with members of the Eastern Hampden County Drug Task Force arrested 22-year-old Joey J. Bush Jr. and 26-year-old Joseph E. Noel after they sold suspected crack cocaine to an undercover police officer.

The officers seized 5.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a scale, Suboxone, various drug paraphernalia and nearly $700. Bush Jr. and Noel were both charged with several counts of distribution of a Class B substance and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

Noel was charged separately with possession of a Class B substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a Class A substance.

They are both scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Tuesday.