Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Holyoke, large amount of heroin, cocaine seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after several law enforcement agencies raided a Holyoke residence allegedly connected to heroin distribution in the area.

State Police detectives along with Homeland Security, the FBI, and members of the Holyoke Police Department arrested 28-year-old Donivan Brooks and 35-year-old Alvin Heard, both of Holyoke, after investigating the residence for the suspected drug activity.

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant at the home and seized 18 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 450 bags of heroin, 7 Xanax pills, and $1,000 in cash.

A further search turned up three bags containing 21,500 bags of heroin in total (430 grams), and an additional 20 bags of heroin.

Heard had two active warrants for his arrest out of Holyoke and Chicopee District Courts, State Police said.

Both men were each charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin, trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine, possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

The investigation is ongoing.