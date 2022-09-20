WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on camera stealing pride flags from a Westfield home.

In the video shared by Westfield Police, a man with his face covered by his shirt is seen taking a rainbow flag and a transgender pride flag from the home’s front porch. A person on the sidewalk is also seen, possibly recording the incident on their phone. They both then run away together. Police believe the video may have been posted on social media or somewhere online.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

Credit: Westfield Police Department

Credit: Westfield Police Department

The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple thefts at this same house, allegedly motived by bias against the residents.

Anyone with information on the suspects or if you find the video online, you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Cekovsky at 642-9386 or email a.cekovsky@westfield.org.