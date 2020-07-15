Two suspects wanted for violent crimes in Pittsfield and Georgia arrested in Springfield, four others arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six people were arrested in Springfield Monday, two of whom were wanted for violent crimes in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Georgia.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around Noon a Massachusetts State Police trooper located 29-year-old Myron Crapps with a group of people gathered around a car in a parking lot on Bayonne Street.

Crapps had an arrest warrant out of Pittsfield for allegedly shooting a woman on July 7 and has a criminal record out of Georgia including violent offenses and firearm charges.

Walsh said when officers and troopers entered the parking lot several people ran away. Officers arrested Crapps in the parking lot. Two individuals who were with him, 18-year-old Jordan Crapps and 18-year-old Kvion Valentine, stopped running and laid on the ground. Valentine was wanted in Georgia on a warrant for a Home Invasion.

A 15-year-old from Georgia was located inside the car and arrested on several charges.

According to Walsh, another individual, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Rainey, continued to run away and jumped on the hood of an undercover Springfield Police car, hitting and smashing the windshield with his foot. Rainey allegedly continued running onto the Dwight Street extension when he eventually stopped for police and threw some crack-cocaine on the ground.

Officers then searched the car and located a loaded shotgun stolen out of Georgia. Officers arrested 19-year-old Kirahjah Sutherland who had identification in the car and was standing next to the car when officers arrived.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Officers seized additional ammunition and crack-cocaine in the car. Myron Crapps allegedly had heroin in his pocket and Valentine had additional ammunition on him.

Myron Crapps of is charged with:

Pittsfield District Court arrest warrant – Assault & battery with a firearm – Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Possession of a class A drug

Jordan Crapps is charged with:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an ID

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Possession of a class A drug

Arest Warrant (Firearms Charges)

Kvion Valentine of Atlanta, Georgia is charged with:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an ID

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Possession of a class A drug

Fugitive from justice court warrant – Robbery/Street/Gun

Joshua Rainey of East Point, Georgia is charged with:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an ID

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Possession of a class A drug

Malicious destruction of property less than $1200

Possession of a class B drug

Kirahjah Sutherland of Chicopee is charged with: