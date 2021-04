CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Chicopee Wednesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Empire and Meadow Streets at around 5 p.m.

Our 22News crew saw two people from the car being loaded into ambulances on stretchers. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries, or what caused the crash.

Empire Street was closed for about an hour while crews assisted the victims and removed the car from the road.