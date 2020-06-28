Two taken to hospital after car crash on Page Blvd in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are currently on the scene of a major accident in Springfield.

Firefighters were seen responding to a motor vehicle crash on Page Boulevard and Brookdale Drive Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Fire, two occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital with one suffering serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is looking into the cause of the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.

22News has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.