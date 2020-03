CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire on Springfield Street in Chicopee Tuesday evening.

Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Kalbaugh told 22News the fire was contained to one apartment on the third floor. Firefighters were able to put it out quickly, but are still at the apartment building to make sure it stays out.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries.