Two taken to hospital with injuries following crash in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash on St. James Street in Springfield late Friday afternoon. 

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to the area of 279 St. James Street for a two-car crash with extrication at around 4:30 p.m.  

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash affected traffic in the area for a short period of time. Photos shared by the fire department show two cars with heavy frontal damage.

  • Photo: Springfield Fire Department
  • Photo: Springfield Fire Department

