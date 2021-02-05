Two taken to hospital with injuries following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash on St. James Street in Springfield late Friday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to the area of 279 St. James Street for a two-car crash with extrication at around 4:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash affected traffic in the area for a short period of time. Photos shared by the fire department show two cars with heavy frontal damage.