Two teens arrested after firearms investigation in Springfield

Hampden County

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two teens were arrested after narcotics detectives investigated illegal firearms activity from a home on Baldwin Street in Springfield Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 5 p.m. detectives executed a search warrant at the home of 18-year-old Doughlas Moss. Officers located individuals inside the home including Moss. A 16-year-old juvenile was also seen placing a firearm under a comforter. Officers seized a semi-automatic rifle.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Moss and the juvenile were arrested and due to the juvenile’s age no further information will be released. Moss is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a loaded firearm without a license
  • Improper storage of a firearm

Springfield officers have seized 25 firearms so far this month and six illegally possessed firearms this week.

