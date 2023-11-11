WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It is Veterans Day and people across the Pioneer Valley honored veterans for their services. Two communities gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Bridge to pay their respects to those who fight for our country.

At the ceremony West Springfield veterans walked down the bridge with flags and a wreath where they met Agawam veterans halfway to pay tribute to our country’s heroes. Members of both towns put up one wreath on the bridge and Agawam’s wreath was put into the Westfield River off of Vietnam Veterans Bridge.

West Springfield Director of Veteran Services, Jorge Santiago told 22News that it’s important to remember the bravery and sacrifices of those that served the country. “Today is Veterans Day so it is very important to come out and support our local veterans, and veterans in general. And say we have their back for everything they have done for this country.”

And after this ceremony the community came out for the West Springfield Veterans Day parade.